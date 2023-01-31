Want to attend a fun party and help a family start or extend their family? The Gift of Surrogacy Foundation has just the event for you.

The “Surrogacy Soiree” will be held on Feb. 4 at 42 West on Huff Road and feature live music, a DJ, open bar, heavy hors-d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions and more. Tickets are $150 and all proceeds from the evening are going to cover the entire cost for surrogacy for one family.

At this posting, only 50 tickets were left. You can purchase one at this link.

The Gift of Surrogacy Foundation was only started a year ago, but co-founder Zach French said the interest in the nonprofit has already rippled across the country.

The organization was started by French and his wife Alexandra after having a baby girl via surrogacy. Alexandra was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and was unable to safely carry a second child after her treatment.

French said through the financial support of their families, they were able to afford the cost of surrogacy, which can range from $100,000 to $120,000.

“We realized that most people are not able to use surrogacy because of its high cost and a lack of available financial assistance and wanted to do something about it,

French said, noting that education and support are also part of the nonprofit’s mission.

The Gift of Surrogacy Foundation is helping heterosexual couples due to the lack of financial support or organizations working to help them. French said the LGBTQ+ community has worked to build partnerships over the years, especially gay men seeking to have children, to help bring down the costs of surrogacies to around $45,000.

French said he had meaningful conversations with LGBTQ+ organizations during a national surrogacy conference.

“Men Having Babies in particular was so helpful and welcoming in talking about their model and wanting to know more about ours,” French said.

In the future, The Gift of Surrogacy is hoping to partner with clinics and lawyers to reduce costs.

For now, the organization will be helping Georgia families with surrogacy but hopes the concept will eventually go nationwide.