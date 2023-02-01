Fishing in the Chattahoochee River. (CRNRA)

Erosion caused by a recent storm resulted in the closure of the Whitewater Creek entrance road and parking lot in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area for visitor safety.

Rainfall from that recent storm caused erosion along the entrance road in Sandy Springs. The park is assessing the damage and developing a plan for repairs, according to a press release from Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Superintendent Ann Honious. The entrance will be closed until further notice.

Pedestrians also are asked not to enter the park through the Whitewater Creek entrance, she said.

Hiking trails in East Palisades remain open to visitors. Congestion may occur at Indian Trail due to the popularity of hiking trails in this unit combined with the closure of Whitewater Creek parking lot. National Park Service staff asks visitors to park in designated parking spaces only to avoid ticketing or towing.

“Emergency access is a priority, and all entrance roads must remain passable. During the closure, we encourage visitors to explore other units along the 48 river miles of the park,” Honious said in the release.