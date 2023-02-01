Langford Park is under construction in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Photo by Logan C. Ritchie

City Council member Madeleine Simmons held a virtual meeting on Jan. 30 to catch up with her constituents.

Simmons reported that the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Peachtree Dunwoody Road is going to be under construction through mid- to late-February to create a dedicated right turn lane. It will be a “huge improvement,” she said.

Delays at the intersection occurred when AT&T, Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas and Light were “unresponsive” to moving utility lines. The city resorted to displaying AT&T’s phone number on a billboard and encouraging residents to make complaints.

“We don’t want to have to public shame to get things done, but sometimes that’s the route you have to take,” Simmons said.

Watch for detour signs at Skyland Drive between Duke and Georgian Terrace, where the city is repairing the storm sewer. The work will conclude in mid-February, weather permitting.

The city is discussing using its own funding to address turning left at the intersection of Windsor Parkway at Ashford Dunwoody Road, said Simmons. Brookhaven was promised federal funding that is “moving at the speed of molasses.”

“The city would potentially use the federal funding in other areas or in other projects, because it’s an intersection that needs to be fixed,” Simmons said. “We at Brookhaven like to get things done. Sometimes you just have to take things into your own hands.”

Backup at the Starbucks at Colonial and Peachtree Road in Brookhaven Heights neighborhood is being addressed. For two years the city has been working to reroute cars, which has been working with the recent addition of a traffic officer.

Langford Park is under construction at Matthews Street and Pine Grove Avenue in Brookhaven Heights. Opening in early summer, the park will feature a pavilion, Bocce court, two playground areas and a memorial to the Langford family.

After the city sued DeKalb County in April 2022 for ownership of Brookhaven Park, permits have been submitted to start building a parking lot, trails, playground and pavilion. Groundbreaking was planned for the end of January, said Simmons, but it has been delayed.

“I am certainly staying on top of it diligently and as soon as we have a new date, I will certainly blast it out on social media,” she said.