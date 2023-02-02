Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta announced the launch of ATLinBusiness Marketplace – a new, dedicated digital marketplace for city-based businesses to sell and market to other local businesses and corporations.

“ATLinBusiness Marketplace will create a more equitable business-to-business environment by connecting buyers and sellers in metro Atlanta—including minority-owned, women-owned and legacy businesses,” Dickens said in a statement. “With this program, we aim to provide resources to support our local economy, create more good-paying jobs and ensure Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all.”

According to a press release, smaller, diverse suppliers will have a first destination for greater access to a wide range of buyers to help suppliers accelerate growth and generate new revenue streams. The platform will showcase participating businesses’ capabilities, diversity classification, certifications, and more.

“ATLinBusiness Marketplace will allow us another avenue to increase equity in business and access to opportunity for Atlanta’s entrepreneurs and small business owners, and to do that we must stay innovative,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development authority. “We understand that in past couple of years, buyer behaviors have become primarily digital. According to a LinkedIn report, nearly 40% of sellers say that they have closed deals over $500,000 without ever meeting the buyer face-to-face.”

Following the announcement, Invest Atlanta presented “Surviving and Thriving During Economic Uncertainty,” an expert panel for small business owners to help them navigate tough economic conditions.

The panel included business bankers, economists, community leaders, tech experts and experienced small business owners who will discuss historical highs and lows and offer insight for what business owners can do to help survive and thrive a recession, inflation, social and environmental conditions.

For more information about the ATLinBusiness Marketplace, visit atlinbusiness.com/marketplace.