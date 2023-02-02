Cinephiles unite! This year, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is linking up with multiple partners for a couple of late night screenings at The Plaza Theatre that will blow your mind.

“The Hourglass Sanatorium” is directed by Wojciech Jerzy Has, and will play at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival on Feb. 16.

On Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m., AJFF is partnering with Videodrome for a screening of “The Hourglass Sanatorium,” the winner of the Jury Prize at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival. The film, directed by Polish director Wojciech Jerzy Has, has been digitally restored by Martin Scorsese.

“One of the obvious pleasures of watching movies is talking about them with friends and fellow enthusiasts — and naturally Videodrome has always been a place for that. But sharing the experience of watching a movie together on the big screen is a joy on another level,” said Videodrome owner Matt Booth in a statement. “Curating fun & interesting films we’d like to experience with our customers and community has been both humbling and absolutely thrilling — and we can imagine no better partner or space than the Plaza Theatre.”

“The Hourglass Sanatorium” is a surrealist masterpiece, following the journey of a young Jewish man who visits his ailing father at a strange sanatorium, where he encounters a mystical experience beyond the realm of reality. The film was originally suppressed by Polish authorities upon its release because of its political subtext relating to antisemitism and the Holocaust.

“Attachment,” directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason, will play at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival on Feb. 10 and Feb. 18.

On Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., AJFF will partner with WUSSY Mag for a screening of “Attachment,” a new LGBTQ+ horror film from Danish director Gabriel Bier Gislason. When sparks fly between Maja, an actress, and Leah, a Jewish academic, an emergency forces the duo to go stay with Leah’s Hasidic family. Maja butts heads with Leah’s mother, and something dark lurks underneath the surface.

“WUSSY is so excited to co-host this suspenseful, sapphic modern horror romance with the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival,” said Jon Dean, editor of WUSSY Mag in a statement. “‘Attachment’ will satisfy any genre film fans and is an important addition to the Queer horror canon.”



Tickets for both of these late night screenings can be bought online.