The Darwin Hotel, a cool new boutique hotel in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, is partnering with Punk Foodie to launch The Evolution of ATL Dining: A Pop-Up Chef Series.

The series puts a spotlight on Atlanta’s pop-up scene, which is, as leading food journalist Hannah Raskin suggests, ‘a defining force in Atlanta’s impressive food-and-beverage scene.’ This is evidenced by many of the city’s most prominent restaurants tracing their origin to starts as pop-ups, including Lazy Betty, Talat Market, Little Bear and James Beard award winning Kamayan ATL.

In dining with pop-up chefs at Darwin, patrons will be quite literally experiencing the evolution of Atlanta dining.

On the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. until sold out, one chef will commandeer the kitchen at The Darwin Hotel bar to share a special menu. To curate chefs for each event, Punk Foodie will leverage its proprietary platform to mine its database of over 900 active Atlanta underground chefs. the series will provide a variety of selection with different cultures, styles, and foods from each chef hosted.

February’s first Pop-Up Chef will be Jackalope ATL, a pop-up owned by Dave Mouche who is a veteran of the restaurant industry and well-versed in Asian cuisine. The main goal of Jackalope ATL is to share uncommon and lesser known dishes and flavors in a relatable format – and at the end of the day just make something that’s unique and delicious.

On the menu Feb. 9 will be an eclectic mix of Asian, Cajun and Southern fusion dishes that are great examples of Jackalope’s ‘chaos cooking’ and the wonderful chaos driving the Atlanta dining revolution.

His menu will feature:

Deviled Eggs Dặc Biệt : beet dyed egg, chicken pate, pickled carrot and daikon, cilantro, pork floss

: beet dyed egg, chicken pate, pickled carrot and daikon, cilantro, pork floss Lemon Pepper Wet Dumplings : dumpling with fried chicken bites, lemon pepper sauce, chili crisp, citrus zest

: dumpling with fried chicken bites, lemon pepper sauce, chili crisp, citrus zest Boudain Bao: bao bun filled with Cajun pork sausage and dirty rice with remoulade sauce for dipping

RSVP required and dishes are limited and served on a first-come, first-serve basis.