Executive Chef Jay Swift (photo courtesy of Erik Meadows).

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Executive Chef Jay Swift has a delicious crab cakes recipe that you can make right at home.

Swift, who serves as the executive chef of Two urban licks, has over 30 years of culinary experience. He has previously worked at South City Kitchen, and also at his own restaurant, 4th & Swift. Located on the Atlanta BeltLine, TWO urban licks serves up delicious wood-fired cuisine and features a delicious booze and food menu, including these delicious crab cakes.

Try making them at home, and then head over to TWO urban licks to give the rest of the menu a try.

Broiled Crab Cakes With Horseradish Mustard Sauce recipe from Jay Swift.

Broiled Crab Cakes with Horseradish Mustard Sauce Recipe

Ingredients:

Wet Mix:

1 cup mayonnaise

3 eggs

3 T lemon juice

1tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 T Old Bay

¼ cup dijon mustard

Dry Mix:

5 lbs lump crab picked clean

2 cups bread small cubes

Directions:

Mix wet mix GENTLY into the dry mix. Do not over mix.

Portion 5 oz cakes with a scoop.

Top with melted butter and broil until golden brown.