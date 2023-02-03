New technology at the Brookhaven Police Department is providing a live stream of 911 calls directly to officers in the field.

“The addition of groundbreaking technology like Live911 has already saved lives and given our officers a head start to an emergency when seconds count,” said Brookhaven police chief Brandon Gurley.

The technology, called Live911, connects first responders in the field to live 911 calls. This allows officers to hear every detail of the incoming call while also receiving the caller’s exact location.

Live911 was developed by HigherGround, Inc. It aims to eliminate dispatching delays and reduce response times. According to the company, Live911 enables officers to obtain more information for a better response plan.

These capabilities are new to the police force. At present, there are only 78 agencies nationwide with the capability.

Brookhaven Police became the first agency in Georgia to use the new technology in October 2022.

“We are very excited with the early results we are seeing from our integration of Live911. Our officers are getting a level of detail from the 911 caller’s first hand. This has been game changing for our officers,” said lieutenant Abrem Ayana.

Since 2013 the Brookhaven Police Department has adopted cutting-edge technologies, such as Automated License Plate Reader technology and the use of drones as first responders to remotely pilot drones to 911 calls ahead of ground officers.

Brookhaven Police encourage citizens calling 911 to remain calm and speak clearly as officers are listening and gathering critical details to respond.

