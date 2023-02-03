Grammy Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the Atlanta Hawks goes up against Brooklyn on Feb. 26 at State Farm Arena.

The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3 p.m.

“I appreciate the Atlanta Hawks for their commitment to blending music, sports and entertainment together,” NE-YO said in a press release. “It’s going to be a fun night and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans.”

NE-YO’s debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, he’s racked up a collection of hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back.” Most recently, NE-YO released his eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory.

Tickets for the game are available at Hawks.com/tickets.