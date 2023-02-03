After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 108 (and counting) underground dining events with 64 ITP and 44 OTP.
And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.
Highlights ITP
- Ganji K-Mex Fusion: we are a broken record of praise singing of our friends @ganji.atl, but their Korean Mexican menu at @sceptrebeer this week is just mouthwatering, especially the El Coronel Kim’s KFC Taco
- Jerk Options: Crave some jerk deliciousness? On @atljerkking is at @boggssocial on Friday and Saturday (ask about the oxtail jerk empanadas) and @bussinjerkatl is at @contrastartisanales on Saturday and Sunday.
- Meet & Celebrate with Heaps: On Saturday, do a meet and greet (and sip some wine) with Jake from @heapsatl at @chop_shop_atl in Edgewood. And on Sunday get your NZ Kiwi on with Heaps by celebrating Waitangi Day at @boggssocial.
- Gödtoh Cheese Steaks: New on the menu for our friends at @godtohatl who will be at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates this Friday and Saturday: Killadelphia Philly Cheesesteaks.
- Gweilo Smashburgers: after downing your Killadelphias, stop by @gweilodumplings just down the alley at @beerwildheaven. He was considering some Mongolian cheesesteaks to round out his dumpling menu, but instead is going with some classic smash burgers all weekend.
Highlights OTP
- Proper Pierogis: @bravewojtek’s Polish road show continues with a stop at @properhoproswell
- Secret Pint Residency Ends: @secretpintbbq’s last day of residency at @bowlshi is this Saturday. Get your Texas BBQ in John’s Creek while you can
- Jacks a Poppin: You’re missing out if you haven’t had Lao pho from @jacks_poppin_pho. Two chances this week: @cultivation_brewery in Norcross on Friday and @anderbybrewing in Peachtree Corners on Sunday
- Jamaican Chinese: The Chinese made their way to Jamaica beginning in the 19th century. Taste one of culinary the outcomes: Jamaican-Chinese from @yaardie.eats this Sunday at @truckandtapduluth
Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meal
- ATL Schnitzel Sandwich: for the next while, @halfwaycrooksbeer is serving up a special ATL schnitzel sandwich with lemon pepper, buffalo sauce, slaw, and ranch on a deliciously soft bun
- Diablo Sandwich: for their weekly Friday sandwich special, @localthree is serving up this fab looking Diablo sandwich (with Dr. Pepper if ya want)
- Pu-Pu Platter + Ube Dessert Box: Pre-order a Pu-Pu Platter (a tray of American Chinese or Hawaiian food consisting of an assortment of small meat and seafood appetizers), a collab between @soupbelly_atl and @secretpintbbq and then add on a Filipino dessert from @crinklesbynina with ube butter mochi and a slice of ube cheesecake. Order by February 8th for pick up on February 12th at @roundtripbeer
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Roswell: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
3:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Norcross: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)
4:00pm – 10:00pm | Cultivation Brewery
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
SATURDAY
John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
12:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
12:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales
Edgewood: MEET THE MAKER: Pie & Wine Sampling with Heaps (meat pies)
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Chop Shop
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
SUNDAY
West End: Waitangi Day with Heaps (meat pies, fish & chips & comfort)
4:00am – 8:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Duluth: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican)
12:00pm | Truck & Tap Duluth
Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings with Mongolian Cheese Steaks
12:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Peachtree Corners: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Anderby Brewing