Ganji serves up K-amex dishes like these El Coronel Kim’s KFC Tacos all weekend at Sceptre Brewing Arts

After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 108 (and counting) underground dining events with 64 ITP and 44 OTP

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks. 

Highlights ITP

Highlights OTP

Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meal

  • Diablo Sandwich: for their weekly Friday sandwich special, @localthree is serving up this fab looking Diablo sandwich (with Dr. Pepper if ya want)
  • Pu-Pu Platter + Ube Dessert Box: Pre-order a Pu-Pu Platter (a tray of American Chinese or Hawaiian food consisting of an assortment of small meat and seafood appetizers), a collab between @soupbelly_atl and @secretpintbbq and then add on a Filipino dessert from @crinklesbynina with ube butter mochi and a slice of ube cheesecake. Order by February 8th for pick up on February 12th at @roundtripbeer

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Roswell: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

3:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Norcross: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Cultivation Brewery

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

SATURDAY

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

12:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

Edgewood: MEET THE MAKER: Pie & Wine Sampling with Heaps (meat pies)

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Chop Shop

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

SUNDAY

West End: Waitangi Day with Heaps (meat pies, fish & chips & comfort)

4:00am – 8:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Duluth: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican)

12:00pm | Truck & Tap Duluth

Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings with Mongolian Cheese Steaks

12:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Peachtree Corners: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Anderby Brewing

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.