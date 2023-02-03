Ganji serves up K-amex dishes like these El Coronel Kim’s KFC Tacos all weekend at Sceptre Brewing Arts



After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 108 (and counting) underground dining events with 64 ITP and 44 OTP.

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.

Highlights ITP

Highlights OTP

Proper Pierogis : @bravewojtek’s Polish road show continues with a stop at @properhoproswell

: @bravewojtek’s Polish road show continues with a stop at @properhoproswell Secret Pint Residency Ends : @secretpintbbq’s last day of residency at @bowlshi is this Saturday. Get your Texas BBQ in John’s Creek while you can

: @secretpintbbq’s last day of residency at @bowlshi is this Saturday. Get your Texas BBQ in John’s Creek while you can Jacks a Poppin : You’re missing out if you haven’t had Lao pho from @jacks_poppin_pho. Two chances this week: @cultivation_brewery in Norcross on Friday and @anderbybrewing in Peachtree Corners on Sunday

: You’re missing out if you haven’t had Lao pho from @jacks_poppin_pho. Two chances this week: @cultivation_brewery in Norcross on Friday and @anderbybrewing in Peachtree Corners on Sunday Jamaican Chinese: The Chinese made their way to Jamaica beginning in the 19th century. Taste one of culinary the outcomes: Jamaican-Chinese from @yaardie.eats this Sunday at @truckandtapduluth

Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meal

ATL Schnitzel Sandwich: for the next while, @halfwaycrooksbeer is serving up a special ATL schnitzel sandwich with lemon pepper, buffalo sauce, slaw, and ranch on a deliciously soft bun

Diablo Sandwich : for their weekly Friday sandwich special, @localthree is serving up this fab looking Diablo sandwich (with Dr. Pepper if ya want)

: for their weekly Friday sandwich special, @localthree is serving up this fab looking Diablo sandwich (with Dr. Pepper if ya want) Pu-Pu Platter + Ube Dessert Box: Pre-order a Pu-Pu Platter (a tray of American Chinese or Hawaiian food consisting of an assortment of small meat and seafood appetizers), a collab between @soupbelly_atl and @secretpintbbq and then add on a Filipino dessert from @crinklesbynina with ube butter mochi and a slice of ube cheesecake. Order by February 8th for pick up on February 12th at @roundtripbeer

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Roswell: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

3:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Norcross: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Cultivation Brewery

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

SATURDAY

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

12:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

Edgewood: MEET THE MAKER: Pie & Wine Sampling with Heaps (meat pies)

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Chop Shop

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

SUNDAY

West End: Waitangi Day with Heaps (meat pies, fish & chips & comfort)

4:00am – 8:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Duluth: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican)

12:00pm | Truck & Tap Duluth

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings with Mongolian Cheese Steaks

12:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Peachtree Corners: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Anderby Brewing