Gabriel Sterling, Courtenay Collins and Bobby Rosenbloum were inducted into the Riverwood International Charter School. (Riverwood)

Riverwood International Charter School inducted three alumni, Courtenay Collins, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Gabriel Sterling, into the Riverwood Distinguished Alumni Program on Jan. 27.

The program, in its second year, is designed to recognize notable alumni who have established themselves professionally and have brought Riverwood honor through their achievements, according to a release from the school.

The inductees addressed the audience of students, members of Fulton County Schools, and community leaders. Student ambassadors gave each inductee a tour of the newly-completed Riverwood facility, visiting classes that matched their areas of work and expertise.

Each inductee toured the newly-completed Riverwood facility with student ambassadors and visited classes that matched with their respective areas of work and expertise.

Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith, a founding member of the Distinguished Alumni Program together with former Riverwood parent Elizabeth Hodges, said the program’s purpose is two-fold.

“One is to honor and celebrate our most accomplished graduates. The other is to demonstrate to our students that with Riverwood as their foundation, their future is limitless. Our inductees are living proof of that,” Smith said.

Courtenay Collins

The 1980 graduate is a Broadway and Atlanta-based actor. Among other credits, she played Christine Daaeì on the National/International tour of “Phantom of the Opera” and originated the role of Mrs. Greene in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Prom. She graduated from The Juilliard School of Drama and Converse College.

Bobby Rosenbloum

The 1987 graduate is the chairman of the Global Entertainment & Media Practice for Greenberg Traurig LLP. His practice focuses on transactional entertainment matters in the music industry and intellectual property counseling. He serves as the deputy general counsel of the Recording Academy, the Latin Recording Academy, and the GRAMMY Museum, and as entertainment counsel for leading technology companies, online music service providers, digital fitness platforms, online gaming companies, social media platforms, recording artists, producers, songwriters, and executives.

Gabriel Sterling

The 1988 graduate is nationally renowned through voter laws and integrity. The Georgia Secretary of State appointed him as the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State’s office in 2018. He became an independent contractor in November 2019 and helped roll out new voting machines for the 2020 Georgia state elections. He served as campaign manager for Charlie Norwood in his 1994 election to the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1998, Sterling ran for District 43 in the Georgia House of Representatives. He was elected to the Sandy Springs City Council and took office in 2011, serving six years.