Jonathan Soto (Courtesy APD)

Atlanta Police named Jonathan Soto, 39, as the suspect wanted in the Feb. 4 murder of Michael Gidewon, co-owner of the Republic Lounge.

APD’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Soto. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Gidewon, 50, was found shot to death outside the Westside nightclub on Saturday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s preliminary report, officers responded to the club at 990 Brady Ave. just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located Gidewon, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Gidewon had been involved in an argument with a patron believed to be Soto just before the incident.