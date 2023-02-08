SSC Board Member Ken Dishman, left, and Mary Paulson, the wife of Sandy Springs City Councilmember John Paulson, took part in this Trail Blazers walk in May 2022. (Sandy Springs Conservancy)

The Sandy Springs Trail Blazers Guided Walks continue this year after success in 2022, with the next hike set for March 11 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

The guided walks take place at 8:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month and take about an hour, according to a press release.

Walks are limited to 25 participants and registration is required.

Future Trail Blazers walks include:

April 8: City Green

May 13: Ridgeview Park

June 10: Powers Island Trail

Each month the Sandy Springs Conservancy Trail Blazers walks/hikes will take place at different parks in Sandy Springs and neighboring communities. In 2022 they explored Crooked Creek, Windsor Meadows, Big Trees Forest Preserve, Morgan Falls Overlook Park and Island Ford at the Chattahoochee National Forest. Knowledgeable guides share the history of the parks and these lead small groups on hikes through the park and trails.

Participants meet at the scheduled park or trailhead location. The minimum age to participate is 10 years old. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. In addition to registration, participants must sign a liability waiver online. Registration is first come first served. Participants will be contacted for cancellation or rescheduling in the case of inclement weather.

Check the conservancy’s Trail Blazers web page for updates on future hikes.