Persons of interest sought by the Atlanta Police ini shooting death of 13-year-old.

The Atlanta Police Department has released additional surveillance images of persons of interest wanted in the shooting death of 13-year-old Deshon Dubose.

Officers found Dubose with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Cascade Family Skating Rink on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Drew Charter School student later succumbed to his injuries at Grady Hospital.

APD previously released surveillance images of a group of youths fighting just before the shooting and then four individuals – including one brandishing a handgun – are seen running away.

The new still images show the faces of the youths more clearly, and they are hoping the public will come forward and identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.