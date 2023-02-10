After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 96 (and counting) underground dining events with 63 ITP and 33 OTP.
And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.
Highlights
- Happy Birthday Roundtrip Day 1: @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills, a big supporter of pop-ups, is celebrating its 2nd anniversary on Fri and Sat. First up, on Sat, @baolicious.atl (with 10 different baos and a special Arroz Caldo soup), @chef_jackson (wagyu burgers and totchos), @pizza.kusina and @barangayatl (with hickory smoked Karne Norte inspired by his campfire cooking days). On Sun, the agenda includes @secretpintbbq (Texas BBQ), @crinklesbynina (Filipino pastries) and @soupbelly_atl (Chinese)
- Bravewojtek on the Warpath: Bravewojtek or Cocaine Bear? We’re not sure but @bravewojtek is a busy bear cooking up the Polish goods this weekend with three events including Fri and Sat at @boggssocial in the West End and then Sun at @starcommunitybar in L5P for a romantic parking lot dinner with @tallboyatl.
- Qommunity is Popping: She’s making it happen all the time, but it should not be forgotten what our friend Q (aka @wesukisukieav) is doing at @qommunityeav with so many chefs creating punk food in such an awesome space.
- HD Prep Is Everywhere: How he is so omnipresent, we really don’t know. In addition to the appearance Sat at Round Trip we mentioned above, HD Prep, aka @chef_jackson is appearing three places on Fri: @cultivation_brewery in Norcross with pizza and cheesy garlic bread, @threetaverns in Decatur with rigatoni Bolognese and at @roundtripbeer with wagyu burgers and totchos. You can find him in residency for the rest of year at @roundtripbeer on Wed, @steadyhandbeerco in Blandtown on Thurs and @threetaverns on Fri
- An Extra Carrot Dog: You have an additional day to get you some of the best dogs in town (period). @carrotdogatl is at @aftercarbar on Sat (as they always are) and again this weekend only on Sunday.
- Rebelling Rice Krispie Treats: is it the nostalgia of a rice crispy treat combined with the nostalgia of living in Asia that makes us love @kaisubakehouse so much? That…and the presentation and most importantly the taste. Check ‘em out Sun at @rebelteahouse
- Salty Smiles at Boggs: on Sun, try Lao and other inspired creations from @saltysmilesyt at @boggssocial
- Ephemeral Sandwiches: A bunch of cool ways to get limited edition sandwiches this weekend. @localthree has the meats on Fri. Also on Fri, from 6PM, @howcrispy has a special fried chicken Philly sub with limited numbers. Finally, check out the new @whooopsies_place on Sun (and Mon) where @wickandnicks will have a whole menu of hand helds.
Latest Pop-Up Signings
We at Punk Foodie love to celebrate the success of the underground dining community. We also love it when members ‘get signed’ and start their journey above ground as a brick and mortar. In our database, we now have close to 30 examples from the last couple of years. Heck, if you look at Eater’s recent list of the 15 hottest restaurants in Atlanta, 6 of them trace their roots to the underground (looking at you @omakasetable.atl, @happyseed (now @lasemilla.atl), @sosofedatl, @tko_thekorean1, @gigisitaliankitchen and @biteofkorea.
So congrats to these folks who have recently opened or will soon open brick and mortars: @thecereallab, @goapgang, @goodazzfood (as @goodazzburgerz) and @barriotacosandramen.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)
9:00am – 4:00pm | Qommunity
11:30am – 6:00pm | Qommunity
Norcross: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
4:00pm | Cultivation Brewery
Buckhead: Local Three Friday Night Special
4:00pm | Local Three
Underwood Hills: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery
EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian)
5:00pm – 9:30pm | Qommunity
West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
EAV: Caribbean X Creole Fusion
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Qommunity
Summerhill: How Crispy (special sandwich)
6:00pm | How Crispy
SATURDAY
EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)
11:00am – 4:00pm | Qommunity
11:30am – 6:00pm | Qommunity
Underwood Hills: Round Trip Anniversary with HD Prep, Barangay | ATL (Filipino), Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Baolicious (steamed buns)
12:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar
West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian)
5:00pm – 9:30pm | Qommunity
EAV: Caribbean X Creole Fusion
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Qommunity
SUNDAY
Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Soup Belly (dumplings), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)
11:00am – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Decatur: KAISU Bakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Teahouse
Little Five Points: Tall Boy (comfort food), Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
1:00pm | The Star Community Bar
Edgewood: Wick And Nicks (Sandwiches)
5:00pm | Whoopsie’s
Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Generator | Aftercar
West End: Salty Smiles (various Asian)
5:00pm – 9:30pm | Boggs Social & Supply