Round Trip Brewing is celebrating their 2nd Anniversary with lots of pop-ups this weekend, including Baolicious who will be serving this Arroz Caldo soup on Saturday



After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 96 (and counting) underground dining events with 63 ITP and 33 OTP.

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.

Highlights

Latest Pop-Up Signings

We at Punk Foodie love to celebrate the success of the underground dining community. We also love it when members ‘get signed’ and start their journey above ground as a brick and mortar. In our database, we now have close to 30 examples from the last couple of years. Heck, if you look at Eater’s recent list of the 15 hottest restaurants in Atlanta, 6 of them trace their roots to the underground (looking at you @omakasetable.atl, @happyseed (now @lasemilla.atl), @sosofedatl, @tko_thekorean1, @gigisitaliankitchen and @biteofkorea.

So congrats to these folks who have recently opened or will soon open brick and mortars: @thecereallab, @goapgang, @goodazzfood (as @goodazzburgerz) and @barriotacosandramen.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)

9:00am – 4:00pm | Qommunity

EAV: Smack’n Asian Cajun

11:30am – 6:00pm | Qommunity

Norcross: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

4:00pm | Cultivation Brewery

Buckhead: Local Three Friday Night Special

4:00pm | Local Three

Underwood Hills: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery

EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian)

5:00pm – 9:30pm | Qommunity

West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

EAV: Caribbean X Creole Fusion

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Qommunity

Summerhill: How Crispy (special sandwich)

6:00pm | How Crispy

SATURDAY

EAV: MikChan’s (Healthy-ish comfort food)

11:00am – 4:00pm | Qommunity

EAV: Smack’n Asian Cajun

11:30am – 6:00pm | Qommunity

Underwood Hills: Round Trip Anniversary with HD Prep, Barangay | ATL (Filipino), Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar

West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian)

5:00pm – 9:30pm | Qommunity

EAV: Caribbean X Creole Fusion

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Qommunity

SUNDAY

Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Soup Belly (dumplings), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)

11:00am – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: KAISU Bakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Teahouse

Little Five Points: Tall Boy (comfort food), Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

1:00pm | The Star Community Bar

Edgewood: Wick And Nicks (Sandwiches)

5:00pm | Whoopsie’s

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Generator | Aftercar

West End: Salty Smiles (various Asian)

5:00pm – 9:30pm | Boggs Social & Supply