Atlanta media expert Mitch Leff from Leff’s Atlanta Media joins us today for one of his periodic updates on what’s happening in the local media industry. Stay connected through Mitch’s podcast “4 Questions Journalist Spotlight” wherever you get your podcasts.

L to R Clockwise: Dave Huddleston, Riley Bunch, Susanna Capeluto, and Sophia Qureshi

🎙️ Longtime WABE and GPB editor and reporter Susanna Capeluto (above, upper right) has been named NPR’s Southern Bureau Chief.

🌐 Local newsletter 285 South, which tells stories of immigrant and refugee communities in Atlanta, has joined forces with Canopy Atlanta, a nonprofit news organization. Sophia Qureshi (above, bottom right), founder and editor of 285 South, will become a writer-in-residence at Canopy.

🗞️ The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has added Riley Bunch (above, middle) as a reporter covering Atlanta City Hall. Previously, Bunch was a political reporter at GPB. The AJC also recently hired Taylor Croft to cover Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, and Decatur.

📻 Tiffany Griffith has joined WABE as Supervising Producer for “Closer Look with Rose Scott.”

🖋️ Former editor of Rough Draft and our friend Amy Wenk has returned to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

💻 Local website Decaturish.com has absorbed the content from its sister site, the Tucker Observer. They’re continuing to cover Tucker, Clarkston, and Stone Mountain, but it’ll all be on the Decaturish site.

📺 WSB-TV producer Brad Stone has retired after 44 years in the business. Also at Channel 2, anchor Dave Huddleston (above left) has left the station to join Lexicon Strategies as a partner.

⚖️ The 2023 Georgia Bar Media & Judiciary Conference, in its 32nd year, centers on the intersection of the First Amendment, journalism, and the courts on Feb. 24 in downtown Atlanta.