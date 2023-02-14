The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) wants to assist Georgians who may be coping with memory loss by providing a free information session.

The Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference will take place on March 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Emory University will host the event at its Miller-Ward Alumni House.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles Fuschillo, Jr., president and CEO of AFA.

The event is part of AFA’s 2023 national Educating America Tour. It will provide a free opportunity for participants to hear from experts in the field of brain health and caregiving.

“Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us on March 15,” said Fuschillo, Jr.

Along with three information sessions, free and confidential memory screenings will also be available throughout the day.

Information sessions during the Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference will include:

Memory loss, dementia and alzheimer’s: What you need to know

In this session, Dr. Monica Parker, geriatric medicine specialist with Emory University Hospital, will provide an overview of Alzheimer’s disease. Parker will review signs and symptoms and the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Planning for incapacity

This session will provide information on how to protect individuals who have lost the ability to manage their affairs. Certified elder law attorney, Heather Nadler will explain incapacity planning. She will review living trusts, powers of attorney, guardianships and conservatorships. Nadler is a partner at the firm of Nadler Biernath Special Needs and Elder Law in Atlanta.

Reimagining Alzheimer’s disease education, diagnosis and support

This session will feature Lisa Renzi-Hammond, director of the Institute of Gerontology and Eve Anthony, chief executive officer for the Athens Community Council on Aging. The discussion will focus on bridging the gap in services, how to best connect providers and patients and the need for early diagnosis and intervention.

For more information or to register, click here. Emory University’s Miller-Ward Alumni House is located at 815 Houston Mill Road NE in Atlanta.

Licensed social workers are also available anytime through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484 or online.