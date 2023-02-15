Credit: Photo provided

If you’re considering relocating to Georgia and are trying to figure out where to put down roots, there are a few cities that have made a national ranking of the best places to live over the last few years that you may want to consider visiting.



And one city seems to make it pretty consistently.



Marietta has made Livability‘s Top 100 places to live list twice in the last three years, both in 2020 and 2021. Alpharetta and Athens made the list in 2020.



Cities get named to the list based on seven categories including civics, demographics, economy, education, health, housing and infrastructure.



Livability creates a variety of city rankings including small towns, college towns and their Top 100 Best Places to Live list.

Alpharetta, Georgia



Alpharetta, located north of Metro Atlanta in Fulton County, was named No. 98 in Livability‘s 2020 Best Places to Live list.

According to the survey, Alpharetta stands out because of its affordability for families while also offering safe neighborhoods and quality public education. The survey said the commute time to Downtown Atlanta is about 30 minutes, another key in its ranking.

According to Livability, some of the more popular things to do in Alpharetta include:

• High ranked coffee spot: Valor Coffee

• Places/Events: Omnium Gatherum, Wills Park and The Avalon

Marietta, Georgia

Marietta is located only 30 minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, located in Cobb County. Marietta was ranked No. 76 on the 2020 Best Places to Live list and No. 86 on their 2021 list.

Marietta is a historical city, founded in the 1800s, and is known for its creativity and as a popular gathering place for friends and family.



From Livability, “Marietta is one of Atlanta’s largest suburbs and is experiencing exponential growth because of its many opportunities, an assortment of amenities that give residents a high quality of life, and relatively low cost of living. The city is rich with arts and culture and provides easy access to the great outdoors.”

According to Livability, some of the best things to do in Marietta include:

• High ranked coffee spot: Cool Beans Coffee Roasters

• Places/Events: A.L. Burrus Nature Park, Marietta Square, FireWorks

Athens, Georgia

Athens is farther away from Downtown Atlanta than the two previous cities, being 80 miles outside of Atlanta. Athens is recognized across the country for being home to the University of Georgia (UGA) and its bulldog football team.

Athens got the highest ranking out of the three Georgia cities featured in Livability in the 2020 survey, ranked No. 32 out of 100.

According to Livability, some of the best things to do in Athens include:



• High ranked spot: 1000 Faces Coffee

• Places/Events: State Botanical Gardens of Georgia, The World Famous, Georgia Museum of Art and etc.

