The single-engine Piper-28 is shown crashed in a grassy area of DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. (Photo by Jacob Nguyen)

A student pilot and an instructor were injured this afternoon when their single-engine plane crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. today. According to a press release from DeKalb County the plane had departed but returned to PDK where it crashed in a grassy area.

The Piper-28 experienced engine problems during a training session, according to the news release. The pilot and a student were taken to local hospitals. 

The Federal Flight Standards District Office will be investigating the accident.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.