The single-engine Piper-28 is shown crashed in a grassy area of DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. (Photo by Jacob Nguyen)

A student pilot and an instructor were injured this afternoon when their single-engine plane crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. today. According to a press release from DeKalb County the plane had departed but returned to PDK where it crashed in a grassy area.

The Piper-28 experienced engine problems during a training session, according to the news release. The pilot and a student were taken to local hospitals.

The Federal Flight Standards District Office will be investigating the accident.