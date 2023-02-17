“Let Us Die” will screen at the Franco-German Cultural Center on Feb. 23.

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta will be screening “Let Us Die.”

The documentary will screen at the Franco-German Cultural Center. “Let Us Die,” which premiered at the Dallas International Film Festival last year, follows a random discovery that leads a man to uncover atrocities that occurred in the final days of World War II.

In the 1980s, Dallas man Tim Mallad found a secret drawer in his old, antique desk. The drawer contained an old British passport, photographs, a letter from Tel Aviv, international air mail from the 1950s, and a group of very old letters written in German.

The documentary follows Mallad’s attempts to uncover the meaning of everything he’s found. The trail leads him to discover information about war crimes committed by Soviet troops at the time of Germany’s liberation from the Nazi regime. The discovery leads Frank Pringham – the great grandnephew of the nobel-prize winning German author Thomas Mann – into a new chapter of his family history.



Pringham will be in attendance at the screening. The screening will take place on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free for members and $10 for the general public.