Kevin McDonald

Comedic actor Kevin McDonald will be making his return to the stage of Atlanta’s own Dad’s Garage Theatre Company this month.

McDonald, who is best known for his work on the sketch comedy show Kids in the Hall, will be involved in a variety of different programming hosted by Dad’s Garage on Feb. 24-26.

On the Friday and Saturday nights, the theatre company will play host to an original, autobiographical musical created by McDonald, called Kevin McDonald: Superstar. The musical will feature McDonald in the lead role as himself.

Following each musical performance on the Friday and Saturday, McDonald will also be performing live improv with the Dad’s Garage cast in An Evening With Kevin McDonald. Both shows will utilize audience suggestions, making each performance a fun-filled and unique experience.

During the day on the Saturday and Sunday, McDonald will host two workshops that focus on sketch-writing.

Both workshops — called Squeezing Comedy from Improv and One Line Premise, respectively — will offer attendees the rare opportunity to learn from a comedy sketch-writing legend in McDonald.

Dad’s Garage Education Director Maged Roushdi — who has been working with McDonald to plan the workshops and the shows — says that he is thrilled to work with the improv comedy icon.

“I’m so excited to have Kevin McDonald here at Dad’s Garage! Professionally: he’s a comic legend and we’re so lucky to be working with him. Personally: I’m such a big fan and I’d probably not be doing comedy if it wasn’t for him and The Kids In The Hall!” said Roushdi.

Kevin McDonald: Superstar will take place at 8 p.m. on Feb. 24th and 25th, while An Evening With Kevin McDonald is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. on the same days. The workshops are scheduled to occur throughout the afternoons on Feb. 25th and 26th.

Tickets for the events can be found on the Dad’s Garage website.