Former Georgia Governor and U.S. President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at home, according to a statement from The Carter Center in Atlanta.

Here is the full statement:

After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

The Plains, GA native, 98, served as a Democratic state senator from 1963 to 1967, was elected 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, and was the U.S. President for one term from 1977 to 1981.

President Jimmy Carter at The Carter Center. (File)

Since leaving office, Carter has become renowned for his diplomatic efforts, social projects, and humanitarian work. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002

The Carter Center in Poncey-Highland was founded in 1982 by former Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.