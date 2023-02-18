Photo by Rodrigo Souza on Pexels.com

Georgia weather is notoriously erratic, and Atlanta is not immune to these unforeseeable weather patterns. Here are some tips to stay safe with whatever Mother Nature decides to throw your way.

This information was retrieved from the U.S. Government’s National Weather Service accessible at weather.gov.

When weather gets worrisome:

From sleet to tornados, natural disasters in Georgia can start unexpectedly. The Atlanta branch of the National Weather Service has a convenient page to view Georgia’s climate and weather patterns.

While almost all smartphones are now capable of (and default with) Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), you can also follow the Atlanta National Weather Service on Twitter @NWSAtlanta to be sure you stay in the know.

With WEA, or on Atlanta National Weather Service Atlanta’s Twitter page, you’ll be alerted when conditions become favorable for severe weather. This includes hail greater than 1” in diameter, wind gusts stronger than 57 mph, and tornados. It’s important to know a severe thunderstorm (or tornado) watch means these weather events are possible, while a severe thunderstorm (or tornado) warning means severe weather has been detected and is an imminent threat to life and property.

While only occurring once or twice a year, snowfall averages one to two inches, enough for infrastructure like highways, city streets and sidewalks to become slippery hazards for vehicles and pedestrians. Georgia’s Public Works is not equipped with rock salt and snowplows like many other cities with frequent snow.

Flood safety:

While unlikely, it’s important to be aware of the real dangers of floods and flash floods. Information on past major floods in Georgia and types of floods typical in Georgia can be viewed here on the National Weather Service’s page for flooding in Georgia.

Most renters and homeowners insurance plans do not cover damage to property from floods. Separate flood insurance policies may be important in increasing your peace of mind, especially if you live on or near Atlanta’s Chattahoochee River.

When disaster strikes:

None of us want to consider implications of severe weather, but being prepared and planning ahead can make all the difference. Even in the age of smartphones, it’s always a good idea to have a hand-powered radio and food, water and medicine for three days available.

In the event of a power outage, it’s advised to stay indoors. Roads will be hazardous in the event of power outages, not only because of severe weather, but because streetlights and traffic signals may also be out of order as well.

If the worst happens, be aware of the Disaster Assistance Improvement Program (DAIP) and their website; this convenient online portal allows applying for emergency assistance seamless.

The Atlanta government has a page to view and download National Weather Service PDF infographics of more information on emergency preparedness that can be viewed here.