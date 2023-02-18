The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) is seeking out the state’s best and brightest technology leaders.
“Georgia is a global hub for innovation – filled with leaders and organizations that are creating the next generation of ingenuity to make the world a better place,” said Larry Williams, president and CEO of TAG.
The organization announced its finalists for the 2023 TAG Technology Awards on Feb. 14.
For the annual awards, applicants must submit their accomplishments and undergo a review. The applicants selected as finalists are now being named in 12 award categories.
“These shining stars are shaping our future, and I’m proud to celebrate their achievements,” said Williams.
Finalists and winners will be recognized on stage at the TAG Technology Awards luncheon. The luncheon is set for March 29 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
The finalists for the 2023 TAG Technology Awards include:
Tech Leader of the Year – Government/Education/Non-Profit
- Steven Ferguson – Technical College System of Georgia
- Mat Matthews – Boys and Girls Club of America
- Sweta Sneha – Kennesaw State University
- Shawnzia Thomas – Georgia Technology Authority
- Ananias Williams – Georgia Department of Revenue
Tech Leader of the Year – Public
- Danielle Evans – Honeywell
- Kevin Gowen – Synovus
- Dustin Johnson – UCB
- Matthew Maxey – Synovus
- Ken Meyer – Truist
Tech Leader of the Year – Private
- Chris Brennan – Knapp, Inc.
- Sarah Butterfass – FanDuel
- Jeremy Duvall – 7Factor Software
- Jessie Pack – Scientific Games
- Stephen Pair – BitPay
Emerging Leader of the Year
- Chris Amos – NCR
- Rachel Carawan – PDI Technologies
- Nathalie Charlot – NCR
- Elon Ciriaco – Equifax
- Josh Hildebrandt – Georgia Technology Authority
- Praveen Sam – Honeywell
Innovation-Driven Company (Startup)
- Cooleaf
- CyberData Pro
- MSys Technologies
- Streamify
- WORKOPTI
Innovation-Driven Company (Small)
- BitPay
- Carpool Logistics
- Codoxo
- RightData, Inc.
- Vouch.io
Innovation-Driven Company (Mid-Market)
- AMI
- Azalea Health
- DataSeers
- Relay Payments
- Vital4
Innovation-Driven Company (Enterprise-Public)
- Honeywell
- Norfolk Southern (for Robust Track Maintenance)
- Norfolk Southern (for Visual Train Inspection)
- Synovus
- UCB
- UPS
Innovation-Driven Company (Enterprise-Private)
- FanDuel
- Reibus International
- SoftPath System
- Ware2Go
- The Weather Channel television network
Innovation-Driven Company (Government/Education/Non-Profit)
- Georgia Department of Revenue (for DRIVES)
- Georgia Department of Revenue (for Integrated Tax Solution)
- University of North Georgia
Tech Evolution
- Apto Solutions
- CoreSite
- Georgia State University
- GoFan
- Judicial Innovations
Tech for Good
- Comcast
- Georgia Technology Authority
- PadSplit
- Paramount Software Solutions
- Purchasing Power
The awards are presented by EarthLink.
For more information about the TAG Technology Awards and to register for the event, click here.
For more information about TAG, click here.