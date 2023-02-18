The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) is seeking out the state’s best and brightest technology leaders.

“Georgia is a global hub for innovation – filled with leaders and organizations that are creating the next generation of ingenuity to make the world a better place,” said Larry Williams, president and CEO of TAG.

The organization announced its finalists for the 2023 TAG Technology Awards on Feb. 14.

For the annual awards, applicants must submit their accomplishments and undergo a review. The applicants selected as finalists are now being named in 12 award categories.

“These shining stars are shaping our future, and I’m proud to celebrate their achievements,” said Williams.

Finalists and winners will be recognized on stage at the TAG Technology Awards luncheon. The luncheon is set for March 29 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

The finalists for the 2023 TAG Technology Awards include:

Tech Leader of the Year – Government/Education/Non-Profit

Steven Ferguson – Technical College System of Georgia Mat Matthews – Boys and Girls Club of America Sweta Sneha – Kennesaw State University Shawnzia Thomas – Georgia Technology Authority Ananias Williams – Georgia Department of Revenue

Tech Leader of the Year – Public

Danielle Evans – Honeywell Kevin Gowen – Synovus Dustin Johnson – UCB Matthew Maxey – Synovus Ken Meyer – Truist

Tech Leader of the Year – Private

Chris Brennan – Knapp, Inc. Sarah Butterfass – FanDuel Jeremy Duvall – 7Factor Software Jessie Pack – Scientific Games Stephen Pair – BitPay

Emerging Leader of the Year

Chris Amos – NCR Rachel Carawan – PDI Technologies Nathalie Charlot – NCR Elon Ciriaco – Equifax Josh Hildebrandt – Georgia Technology Authority Praveen Sam – Honeywell

Innovation-Driven Company (Startup)

Cooleaf CyberData Pro MSys Technologies Streamify WORKOPTI

Innovation-Driven Company (Small)

BitPay Carpool Logistics Codoxo RightData, Inc. Vouch.io

Innovation-Driven Company (Mid-Market)

AMI Azalea Health DataSeers Relay Payments Vital4

Innovation-Driven Company (Enterprise-Public)

Honeywell Norfolk Southern (for Robust Track Maintenance) Norfolk Southern (for Visual Train Inspection) Synovus UCB UPS

Innovation-Driven Company (Enterprise-Private)

FanDuel Reibus International SoftPath System Ware2Go The Weather Channel television network

Innovation-Driven Company (Government/Education/Non-Profit)

Georgia Department of Revenue (for DRIVES) Georgia Department of Revenue (for Integrated Tax Solution) University of North Georgia

Tech Evolution

Apto Solutions CoreSite Georgia State University GoFan Judicial Innovations

Tech for Good

Comcast Georgia Technology Authority PadSplit Paramount Software Solutions Purchasing Power

The awards are presented by EarthLink.

For more information about the TAG Technology Awards and to register for the event, click here.

For more information about TAG, click here.