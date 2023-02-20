The Dunwoody-based Ashford Lane development has announced a new discount shopping fundraiser in support of the American Heart Association.

Called the “Shop with Heart Card”, the fundraiser allows people to make a donation online ($50 or more) to the benefit of the American Heart Association, and in exchange, donors will receive the aforementioned card.

The Shop with Heart Card provides donors with a variety of discounts — ranging from 10% to 25% — off regular-priced products and services at numerous retailers located within Ashford Lane.

Among the retailers participating in the fundraiser includes HOBNOB, Wholesum Juice Bar, Yonder Yoga, Jeni’s Ice Cream and more.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the American Heart Association in support of the nonprofit organization’s cardiovascular research efforts.

“The ‘Shop with a Heart Card’ is a great way to give back to the community and shop with a purpose,” said Sierra Tuthill, marketing director at Ashford Lane.

“100% of donations from this innovative program will directly benefit the American Heart Association and will aid in its mission of improving public health through research, education, and advocacy. So go ahead and shop your heart out, it’s for a great cause. Purchase your card today!”

The discount cards will be available for purchase now through Feb. 28. Donors will be able to use the cards at all participating retailers from March 3 through March 17.

To make a donation and receive a Shop with Heart Card, click here.