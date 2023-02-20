The Fox Theatre is set to host a historic night on Saturday, May 13, as the theatre celebrates 15 years of preservation efforts through its outreach program the Fox Theatre Institute (FTI).

Hosted again by Atlanta native and famed musician Kevn Kinney, the organization’s “Revival” benefit concert will raise money to preserve and restore Georgia’s historic theaters and expand its education arm through an auction.

With performances by Collective Soul, Mother’s Finest, Drivin N Cryin, Jet Black Roses and other special guests, this unique musical event is inspired by the power of storytelling and the role theaters play in bringing communities together. Tickets for “Revival” go on pre-sale Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at foxtheatre.org.

“Championing historic theatres through preservation and operational support has been the priority of our work these past fifteen years,” said Fox Theatre Institute Director Leigh Burns. “The opportunity to have this outstanding fundraising opportunity for our historic Georgia theatres after navigating the effects of a pandemic is something we never anticipated when we last gathered in 2019. We look forward to celebrating the work of our fellow preservationists during our 2023 Revival Concert while raising awareness and funding for our educational programs.”

From the smell of the popcorn to sitting in the same seat his grandparents once did, Kinney recollects how strong the memories created in a theater can be. ​“There is no substitute for a theater full of people from every walk of life laughing, thinking and crying together,” he said.

“Art is the backbone of our society”, said Collective Soul’s Ed Roland. “From the beginning, historic theatres allowed those arts to be portrayed through plays, movies and music. It is so important that we do everything we can to preserve these meaningful buildings, so we can continue to spread joy and creativity that we will never forget.”

​

​All concert attendees will be invited to participate in a live “Fund-A-Mission” auction driven by Atlanta’s Your Rocktioneer from the Fox’s stage. This live component will help raise money for FTI’s educational arm, “Fox in a Box,” a program that directly benefits students throughout Georgia. “Fox in a Box” teaches students about the communal history of the Fox Theatre and challenges them to think about the importance of communities banding together to protect what is important to them.

This auction includes notable items and experiences such as a private behind-the-scenes tour and dining experience at the Fox Theatre’s famed Marquee Club presented by Lexus, signed artist memorabilia like Joe Bonamassa’s guitar, and more.

“Revival’s” Fund-A-Mission sponsor and Official Bank of the Fox Theatre, Regions Bank, will generously match what the audience is able to raise in this interactive five-minute fundraiser. More details on how to participate in each of the auction activities are coming soon and fans are encouraged to check the event’s web page at foxtheatre.org for more information. ​

​

​Tickets to “Revival” start at $40.50 (plus applicable fees) and are available for purchase at FoxTheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.