Those struggling with mental health issues have been provided with several creative options in Dunwoody to help with recovery.

On Feb. 17, Dunwoody announced a partnership with Summit Counseling to provide mental health services free of charge to those in need in the community using funds supplied to the city by the American Recovery Act.

“The grant funding covers free and reduced counseling services to individuals and families that live in the City of Dunwoody,” the announcement, made by the city, said. “Clients can be seen at our Dunwoody office or onsite at Peachtree Middle School. and Dunwoody High School.”

“With a robust staff of therapists, The Summit serves clients at every age and stage of life. From pre-school children and their families, adolescents, young adults, and adults dealing with life transitions from starting a job through retirement,” the announcement said. “They provide hope, healing, and restoration to those in need.”

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the Summit’s services and financial and assistant, visit summitcounseling.org or call 678-893-5300.

In addition, the Spruill Center for the Arts has announced a partnership with The Art Pharmacy, an arts-based non-profit that allows care providers to prescribe art activities at no cost to participants wanting to improve emotional well-being. According to Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner, those wishing to redeem these vouchers can register for any class that is offered at the facility.

Mothner said several “prescriptions” have already been filled, and he is hoping others take advantage of the opportunity to use the arts as part of their healing journey.

“We are opening class registration for spring classes on Feb. 28, so anyone holding a prescription can redeem it for a class at that time,” Mothner said. “This is part of a larger effort from Spruill to ensure that the arts are available to everyone and that they can be utilized to support mental wellbeing.”

According to the Art Pharmacy website, healthcare providers in a variety of practices, including primary care, behavioral health, and oncology, can enroll as prescribing partners, which gives them the ability to refer their patients to Art Pharmacy.

The providers receive training and educational materials to support the “prescribing” process. Once the referral is issued, the Art Pharmacy’s team provides a “high-touch concierge experience for patients – collecting data on their well-being and adherence, smart-matching patients with the most effective arts engagements, and addressing barriers to access such as the need for caregiver or transportation assistance.”

For more information about the Art Pharmacy, visit artpharmacy.co.