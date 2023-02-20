“What elementary school is best for my child?”

Parents looking for new schools can be faced with the difficult task of sorting through ratings and reviews of many public schools.

GreatSchools is a nonprofit organization that collects and analyzes data from all 51 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings.

Kittredge Magnet School- 10/10

Academics: Kittredge scored above average in test scores and academics. In fact, Kittredge’s test scores more than double those of the state average, meaning students at the school are performing at or above grade level.

Scores for students in low-income households are also far above the state average and in-line with classmates, according to GreatSchools.

Demographics: Kittredge’s student demographics are White (61%), Asian (15%), Black (10%) and Hispanics (6%).

The teacher to student ratio is one to 14.

DeKalb Path Academy Charter School- 7/10

Academics: DeKalb Path’s student test scores earned a ranking of “average” and nearly mirror the state averages. However, in some subjects like math, students have scored below the state’s average. GreatSchools signaled that students are making more progress academically when compared to data last year.

Demographic: The student demographic at DeKalb Path includes Hispanic (77%), Black (16%), Asian (6%) and less than 1% White.

Of the student body, 97% come from low-income families and 37% of students are classified as English language learners.

The teacher to student ratio is one to 16.

Montgomery Elementary School- 7/10

Academics: In its analysis, GreatSchools found students are academically making progress. That progress is reflected in Montgomery‘s far above-average test scores. However, Montgomery received an overall score of seven due to its low score on equity, where findings show underserved students may be falling behind.

Low-income students, which includes 7% of all students, scored well below other classmates, with a 44% difference in scores.

Demographics: White (64%), Black (13%), Asian (8%) and Hispanic (7%).

The teacher to student ratio is one to 17.

Ashford Park Elementary School-6/10

Academics: This year’s data shows that students are making less academic progress compared to last year, but are still doing far above the state average.

Demographic: The demographic at Ashford Park is 60% White, 14% Hispanic, 13% Black and 6% Asian.

Of the student population, 16% are from low-income families and 18% of students are learning English.

The teacher to student ratio is one to 11.

Huntley Hills Elementary School-5/10

Academics: Students are progressing at academics and advancing with similar students in surrounding areas. Test scores at Huntley Hills are just about the same or below the state average in some areas.

Studies found low-income students, which includes 65% of students, are falling behind compared to other in the state and classmates, showing a 55% achievement gap.

Demographics: At Huntley Hills, the demographic is 40% Hispanic, 24% Black, 18% White and 14% Asian.

The teacher to student ratio is one to 13.