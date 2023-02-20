There has been an outpouring of love and tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, both locally and from around the world, after it was announced over the weekend he was now in hospice care.

The Carter Center in Atlanta, which opened its doors on this President’s Day for visitors come and reflect on Carter’s life, has also set up “kudoboard” for those who want to leave messages of “peace and comfort.”

Social media has been awash in tributes and memories of the 98-year-old former Georgia senator and govenor, as well as the 39th President of the United States.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union is honoring the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter today with a digital mural high atop the 100 Peachtree building in Downtown Atlanta.

The portraits – which are 450 feet in the air and the length of two basketball courts – were created by local artist @jurellcayetano as a tribute to President Carter’s life and career across escalating stages: Georgia, the United States and ultimately, the world.

See more 🧵(1/3) The King Center staff and I join the nation in prayer for our former governor, state senator, and our nation's 39th President, Jimmy Carter. I consider him a friend as did my mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King and my grandfather Dr. Martin Luther King Sr. pic.twitter.com/75amN6Kgtr — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 19, 2023

See more To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love.



We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2023