The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering building flyover toll lanes atop the Northridge Road overpass. (Phil Mosier)

Whether new or old to the state, it’s important to know what to expect on your commute.

You won’t find many tolls as you drive through Georgia, unless you’re looking to speed up your commute with express lanes with a Peach Pass.

Here’s what you need to know regarding toll roads in the state.

Does Georgia have tolls?

The easy answer is, no.

Georgia is not a toll-mandatory state unlike neighboring states like Florida and South Carolina. Drivers can ride throughout the state without paying for toll roads.

However, Georgia does have express lines for drivers using Peach Pass. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT), a Peach Pass is a paid pass to go through tolls for bypassing any traffic delays and shortening commute times.

How do I get a Peach Pass?

Peach Passes are prepaid through an online account where money is deducted each time passing through one.

To register, the DOT has step by step instructions:

Register name, driver and plate license, phone number and vehicle information. A $20 initial payment is required, along with a credit/debit card for file.

Register for Peach Pass online at my.peachpass.com, over the phone at 1-855-724-7277 or in person. To go in person the DOT has a Peach Pass Retail Center locator and schedule an appointment.



Can anyone use express lanes without Peach Pass?

No. A peach pass is needed to enter an express lane, otherwise drivers can be hit with a $25 fee and citation by law enforcement.

Perks

You may be able to get some additional mileage out of your Peach Pass depending on your travels.

Peach Pass holders can use their passes for tolls in Florida and North Carolina.

The holder will also have access to special parking at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

For daily commuters or frequent travelers, a Peach Pass is not necessary but can be useful for cutting down commute times.