The city of Atlanta is launching a new artificial intelligent (AI) chatbot to its website and call systems.

“With Atlanta quickly becoming one of the nation’s top innovation hubs, city services should be on par with the technology in the private sector,” Andre Andre Dickens said in a press release.

The system will create a self-service option through the city’s website, app, or 311 call system.

According to the city, the AI chatbot is the fastest way to submit a service or general request.

“Whether it is reporting a pothole or downed tree, getting traffic or parking information or getting information on supportive services, the new ATL311 chatbot will put the power of information directly in its users’ hands,” Dickens said

The ATL311 chatbot provides 24/7 access to non-emergency services. A representative will take over the requests, when required.

Users will be able to open a new request or check the status of an existing request.

“These new features will help decrease call volume and call wait times and provide an enhanced speed of first call resolution for cases. We hope that these technology improvements provide a better customer service experience for everyone that contacts ATL311,” said ATL311 commissioner Myesha Good.

The new chatbot will be see updates by leveraging automation and incorporating customer feedback into the design.

“The city formed focus groups to obtain insight from the public on what features would be beneficial to them so that we could develop and launch the most appropriate technology. Part of our strategy is to lean into more user-focused design and development with continuous improvement,” said chief information officer Jason Sankey.

Access the new system through the ATL311 app or at 404-546-0311. Visit the ATL311 website for more.