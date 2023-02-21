Ammersee Lakes is a unique gated community of 148 homes, located on the west side of the Chattahoochee River in Fulton County. Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

The city of Johns Creek is a prominent suburban area in north metro Atlanta – and while the city’s website offers a map to explore the nearly 300 neighborhoods, subdivisions and apartment and townhome complexes – we’ve put together a list of the top four.

This list and its details were put together by utilizing the city’s official site and reviews found on neighborhood.com.

This neighborhood is great for young millennials or anyone looking to start a family or new residence in Johns Creek. Reasonably priced, homes in Ammersee Lakes are enclosed in a gated community and built around smaller lakes. The community also boasts amenities like a private swimming pool, tennis courts and nature trails.

Location: Amersee Lakes is located in south Johns Creek near the border of Gwinnett’s Peachtree Corners.

This community actually is made up of three smaller neighborhood sections, The Preserve, The Meadows and The Commons. The many appealing aspects of life at the Seven Oaks community in north Sandy Springs go beyond its walkability and districting for high-rated public schools. Not only are there amenities not found at many other reasonably priced neighborhoods in Johns Creek – tennis courts, club house and pool – Seven Oaks contains a private seven-acre lake with swans and ducks, perfect for fishing and relaxing outdoor fun.

Location: Seven Oaks is near Jones Bridge Road and borders Alpharetta.

Spread across nearly 700 acres and set on the Chattahoochee River, St. Ives is amenity-filled, welcoming neighborhood. The community is gated and contains close to 800 homes. You’ll find an 18-hole golf course and shopping sector here as well – perfect for weekends alone or with the whole family.

Location: St. Ives borders historic Duluth, Georgia and extends nearly a mile of the Chattahoochee.

River Glen is an established community has all the amenities of some of the pricier Johns Creek communities with homes at reasonable prices. This neighborhood has tennis courts, a private pool and clubhouse and is home to two private lakes for catch-and-release fishing. While, at under 200-acres, River Glen is not as sprawling as some other communities in the area, the well-ranked schools in its district are surely appealing to those looking to start a family in north Fulton. The Chattahoochee National Recreation Area also borders the lower boundary of this community, making trips to reconnect with nature and breeze.

Location: River Glen is located in south Johns Creek near the border of Gwinnett’s Peachtree Corners.

