Marcus Samuelsson, an award-winning chef, restaurateur and author, is bringing a new restaurant to Atlanta.

Samuelsson plans to open Marcus Bar & Grille in late March in Old Fourth Ward, according to a press release. The neighborhood bar and grill will open at 525 Edgewood Avenue, replacing the recently closed Adele’s.

Marcus Bar & Grille will be Samuelsson’s first offering in the city of Atlanta. The menu will feature bites like oysters, steaks, wings, and crab cakes, along with a long list of wine, craft beer and cocktails.

“Atlanta is a world-class metropolis of Black culture and a city I have long loved through its music, film, arts and, of course, food,” Samuelsson said in the release. “Being able to now join this community in Old Fourth Ward is an incredible honor.”

According to the press release, Samuelsson will be working closely with Executive Chef Hannah Young for the opening of Marcus Bar & Grille. Young previously served as the executive chef for Adele’s.

Samuelsson is known for his restaurant called Red Rooster Harlem, where he serves as head chef. He also hosts the cooking show “No Passport Required” on PBS.

Marcus Bar & Grille will be hosting a job fair on Feb. 22 from 12-6 p.m. interviewing for positions for the new restaurant.