Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs will host “Georgia’s Fight Against Antisemitism’ on Feb. 26. (Special)

Georgia’s Fight Against Antisemitism will bring together state government and Anti-Defamation League officials with local clergy on Sunday, Feb. 26 in response to antisemitic flyers recently distributed in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

The group will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs, located at 1580 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs and Dunwoody elected state representatives, Long Tran and Esther Panitch, will update attendees on Georgia House Bill 30, the Antisemitism Definition bill now in the statehouse.

The Rev. David Lower, the senior pastor at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, will speak about support from many area religions. Anti-Defamation League representatives will also guide attendees on the most effective ways to respond to and combat these incidents of antisemitism.

Those who wish to attend the program on Feb. 26 must register online.

The Atlanta Initiative Against Anti-Semitism held a community town hall to discuss schools’ responses to anti-Semitic bullying incidents at the temple on Feb. 10.