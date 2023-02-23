The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival announced its 23rd annual Jury Prize winners at its closing night ceremonies on Feb. 21.

Winners were selected for the categories Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, Short Film, Emerging Filmmaker, Building Bridges, and Human Rights. Winners in the Narrative, Documentary, and Short categories were selected based on artistry, direction, script, cinematography, performances, and overall storytelling.

The Building Bridges category honors the film that most exemplifies the mission of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. The Human Rights prize honors the film that best captures the perseverance of those working in the face of bigotry and persecution. The Emerging Filmmaker prize goes to a rising creative talent.

The winners were chosen by a jury consisting of filmmakers, teachers, students, CEOs, and more. Read more about the jury here.

AJFF also has an Audience Awards category, inviting attendees to cast ballots throughout the festival for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Short Film.

See the full list of winners below.

2023 Best Narrative Jury Prize:

WINNER: “June Zero”

“June Zero.”

Other nominees:

“America”

“Barren”

“Farewell Mr. Hauffman”

“March ’68”

“SHTTL”

2023 Best Documentary Jury Prize:

WINNER: “1341 Frames of Love and War”

1341 Frames of Love and War”

Other nominees:

“The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes”

“Israel Swings for Gold”

“Reckonings”

“Savoy”

“The Wild One”

2023 Human Rights Jury Prize:

WINNER: “Exodus 91”

“Exodus 91”

Other nominees:

“Children of Nobody”

“The Conspiracy”

“Everything Went Fine”

“Simone: Woman of the Century”

“Tantura”

2023 Building Bridges Jury Prize:

WINNER: “Cinema Sabaya”

“Cinema Sabaya”

Other nominees:

“Converts: The Odyssey of Becoming Jewish”

“Killing Me Softly with His Songs”

“Matchmaking”

“Prophets of Change”

“Stay with Us”

2023 Best Short Jury Prize:

WINNER: “Fledge”

Other nominees:

“Anne”

“Bourn Kind: The Tiny Kindness Project”

“The Caretaker”

“The Record”

“The Victorias”

2023 Emerging Filmmaker Jury Prize:

WINNER: Ady Walter for “SHTTL”

“SHTTL”

Other nominees:

Gabriel Bier Gislason for “Attachment”

Stéphane Freiss for “Where Life Begins”

Tal Inbar for “Closed Circuit”

Moshe Rosenthal for “Karaoke”

Orit Fouks Rotem for “Cinema Sabaya”

2023 Audience Award, Best Narrative Feature: “Farewell, Mr. Haffmann”

2023 Audience Award, Best Documentary Feature: “Killing Me Softly With His Songs”

2023 Audience Award, Best Short Film: “The Caretaker”