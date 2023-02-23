Courtesy Atlanta Streetcar

The first of Atlanta’s Streetcar vehicles has been repaired and will be back on the streets of Downtown for testing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and expected to return to passenger service on Thursday, March 2.

MARTA removed the four streetcar vehicles from service in November, after engineers discovered wheel degradation that could pose a safety risk. The wheels on the first streetcar have been replaced and wheels on the other three vehicles will be replaced in the coming weeks.

“I want to commend our engineers for immediately making the decision to pull these vehicles so repairs could be made,” said MARTA Chief Operating Officer George Wright in a media statement. “We are going to test out the new wheels so you will see the streetcar along its route for a few days before it returns to service. We ask that everyone who works, lives, or visits downtown to be mindful that the streetcar is back and to stay clear of its tracks and route.”

MARTA shuttle vans, wrapped to look like the streetcar, will continue servicing the route as the streetcar vehicles return to service.

The cost of the replacement wheels is approximately $400,000 and being paid through MARTA’s capital budget.