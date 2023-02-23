Credit: Photo by Mikhail Nilov via Pexels

Moving can be a stressful time, from picking the right location to picking the right home for you. You’ve found your perfect place in Decatur, Georgia, but now what?

This guide will help you find official websites and offices to set up or change city utilities services.

Utilites

Water and sewer: All water and sewer services can be set up and paid through the DeKalb County Utility Customer Operations Service Center (UCO). New services can be set up simply by emailing customer service at newwaterservice@dekalbcountyga.gov.

You can also access the application online here, which can be filled out and returned with a copy of your social security card, driver’s license or photo identification, lease closing papers and a $20 non-refundable application fee to Revenue Collections/Water Billing Department, located at 774 Jordan Lane, Suite 200. The office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. For more information, you can call 404-378-4475.

Once service is set up, UCO has a user-friendly online customer portal where you can register to pay your bills, access your account and more here. New customers can register for the portal after receiving your first bill.

Trash and recycling: Trash and sanitation services can also be set up through DeKalb County. Establishing a new service requires proof of property ownership and can be submitted online here, in person at the sanitation division’s administration building, via USPS mail or in the secure drop box. You can find the paper application here.

Participation in the recycling program is optional. Residents can request a standard complimentary 35-gallon roll cart of upgrade to a 65-gallon roll cart for a one-time $15 fee.

Internet and Cable Providers: AT&T, Xfinity, Earthlink, Viasat and more varieties are accessible in Decatur. Cellular providers like T-Mobile or Verizon can also provide internet services across homes.

Electricity/Gas: GAS SOUTH, Georgia Power (which is more commonly used across Georgia), SCANA Energy, Georgia Natural Gas (South Star Energy) and Grady EMC are all provided in the Decatur area. These are a few from the list of providers in Decatur area.

Now that your utilities are set up, you’re probably wondering about some other services and resources in the area.

What are the property taxes in Decatur?

You may access tax information online at decaturgatax.com from the current year going back seven years. Here, residents can view tax information for all City of Decatur properties, make an online credit card payment with a convenience charge or an e-check with no convenience charge, print bills and receipts and request mailing address changes.

Where do I go to get my driver’s license?

The Department of Driver Services (DDS) for DeKalb County is located in Decatur inside The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall. At this customer service center, residents are able to get their first issuance, renewals, out-of-state transfers and more.

To speed up the process, an online form for a license, idenfitication or permit can also be found online.

Where are recreation centers and libraries?

The DeKalb County Public Library is located at 215 Sycamore Street, and can be accessed online at dekalblibrary.org. To set up a library card, visit your local library branch with photo identification in hand or apply online and visit a branch to complete the registration. Computers and meeting spaces are also available at the library.

For those looking for active living, there are plenty of options including the Decatur Recreation Center, Ebster Recreation Center, Oakhurst Recreation Center and Glenlake Tennis Center. More information on these centers can be found on the city’s Active Living page here.