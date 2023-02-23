A celebration of the life and legacy of Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

A noted philanthropist and celebrated civic leader, Dortch led a storied career that propelled him to leadership roles as a trustee at a number of the nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities and chairman of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Dortch, 72 at the time of his passing, also held a number of local, national and global leadership positions and advisory roles.

The homegoing services, being held at New Birth where Dortch was a member and served as chairman of the board, will feature reflections and presentations from close friends and family, noted dignitaries and acclaimed performing artists. Former U.S. Senator Sam Nun; Ambassador Andrew Young; New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant; Bishop Neil Ellis; Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change CEO Dr. Bernice A. King; 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Vice-Chairman Albert E. Dotson, Jr.; Judge Glenda Hatchett and more will commemorate Dortch’s life and legacy.

Members of the community are invited to join friends, family members, and colleges to attend in the celebration of life ceremony.

Dortch died Feb. 15 surrounded by family and close friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Carole; five children, Bridgette, Mark, Thomas (Jeniece) III, Angel, and Mulu (Zelealem); 14 grandchildren; and sisters, Juanita Dortch Nickens and Marie Dortch Lucas; and a host of other relatives.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes will officiate the ceremony, which will also be live-streamed on NewBirth.org and New Birth’s YouTube channel.