Atlanta chef and restaurateur Chris Hall has a take on sprouts you won’t want to miss.
Hall – who grew up in Atlanta and worked at a Pizza Hut on Collier Road as a teen – is now a partner in Unsukay, a restaurant group he helped create along with Ryan Turner and Todd Mussman. Unsukay’s delicious restaurants include Muss & Turner’s, Local Three Kitchen & Bar, and MTH Pizza.
This brussels sprouts recipe is straight from the mind of Hall and will be on the menu at Local Three for about another month. If you miss it, no worries – you can try it at home!
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Ingredients:
- Sliced Apples
- Brown Butter and Sherry Vinegar (1:4)
- Apple Cider reduction
- Creme Fraiche
- Crispy Rosemary
- Brussel Sprouts, halved
Directions:
Apple Cider Reduction Recipe:
- Add 1 quart of cider to a sauce pot and turn it on medium high heat.
- Reduce until syrup, or the liquid reaches 220F.
Cooking:
- Set the oven to 400F and toss the brussel sprouts with vegetable oil, salt, and pepper.
- Place evenly on a sheet tray and roast until crispy, shaking the pan occasionally to ensure even cooking and crispy brussels sprouts.
- Drain well. In a bowl, combine sprouts with salt, pepper, sherry vinegar/brown butter dressing and apples (⅓ apples to ⅔ sprouts).
- Using a slotted spoon, plate the brussel sprouts.
- Garnish with apple cider reduction and crispy rosemary.
- Dollop with creme fraiche.