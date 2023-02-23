Chris Hall, one of the partner of Unsukay.

Atlanta chef and restaurateur Chris Hall has a take on sprouts you won’t want to miss.

Hall – who grew up in Atlanta and worked at a Pizza Hut on Collier Road as a teen – is now a partner in Unsukay, a restaurant group he helped create along with Ryan Turner and Todd Mussman. Unsukay’s delicious restaurants include Muss & Turner’s, Local Three Kitchen & Bar, and MTH Pizza.

This brussels sprouts recipe is straight from the mind of Hall and will be on the menu at Local Three for about another month. If you miss it, no worries – you can try it at home!

Chris Hall’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Ingredients:

Sliced Apples

Brown Butter and Sherry Vinegar (1:4)

Apple Cider reduction

Creme Fraiche

Crispy Rosemary

Brussel Sprouts, halved

Directions:

Apple Cider Reduction Recipe:

Add 1 quart of cider to a sauce pot and turn it on medium high heat.

Reduce until syrup, or the liquid reaches 220F.

Cooking: