Workers complete track replacement on the Red Line near Medical Center Station. (Courtesy MARTA)

MARTA has completed a track replacement project on the Red Line south of Medical Center Station.

Reduced frequency Red Line service is currently operating, but will return to a regular schedule on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The transit agency said lane closures on GA400 near the worksite will also reopen this weekend: southbound on Saturday, northbound on Sunday.

During the project, MARTA provided free bus shuttles and a $10 Uber or Lyft voucher through MARTAConnect for customers to travel between the affected rail stations.



During the 5-day project, approximately 22,000 customers used the shuttles and MARTAConnect provided 919 rides at a total cost of $9,926.20.