Barangay will be serving this adobo-brined ultra-crispy super-juicy fried chicken sandwich at Proper Hop in Roswell on Saturday.



After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 72 ITP and 44 OTP.

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.

Highlights this Week.

Some ITP Special Events

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Grant park: Atlanta Pizza Truck

5:00pm | Eventide Brewing

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee

SATURDAY

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (breakfast + cartoons)

9:00am – 11:00am – Mar 25 | My Parents Basement

EAV: Taste Tamil Nadu (South Indian Cuisine)

11:30am – 3:00pm | Qommunity

EAV: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm | Argosy

Marietta: Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Nom Station

Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino)

12:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Roswell: Atlanta Pizza Truck

2:00pm – 8:00pm | Gate City Brewing Company

Chamblee: Skitor’s Boiling Pots (New Orleans Boiled Seafood)

5:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

Poncey-Highland: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), Gutierra (vegan Mexican), Los Hermanos Locos (Colombian + Mexican Street Food)

6:00pm | Former Highland Row Antiques

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee

SUNDAY

Decatur: Crinkles by Nina (desserts), Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Teahouse

Midtown: Claire’s Kitchen ATL (Filipino)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | SmoQ’n Hot Grill