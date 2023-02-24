After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 72 ITP and 44 OTP.
And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.
Highlights this Week.
- Filipino buns and sweets: choose from a WIDE variety of @baolicious.atl siopao steamed buns on Saturday at @nom_station in Marietta and again on Sunday in Decatur at @rebelteahouse with sweets from @crinklesbynina
- Real Neapolitan Pizza: @atlantapizzatruck, with their awesome pizza oven truck + certificate of Neapolitan Pizzeria, is out on the town this week; first at @eventidebrewing on Friday and then at @gatecitybrewingco in Roswell on Sunday
- New South Indian Cuisine: new to the scene, @captainkav from Taste Tamil Nadu will be at @qommunityeav on Saturday serving up traditional South Indian stews with veg/vegan & non-veg options
- Ganji in EAV: after finishing at Qommunity on Saturday, pop over to @argosymarket_eav across the street to try out their increasingly creative Korean fusion from @ganji.atl
- Adobo Fried Chicken Sandwich: wowsers, we can’t wait to try the adobo-brined ultra-crispy super juicy fried chicken sandwich from @barangayatl at @properhoproswell
Some ITP Special Events
- Dogs and DJs: @bansheelatenight in EAV is having @screamin_weenies_eav hot dogs and a DJ both Friday and Saturday night late.
- Breakfast with Sat Morning Cartoons: @godtohatl will be at @myparentsbasement in Avondale Estates and a menu of breakfast burgers, bagels and vegan chorizo quesadillas along with some breakfast stouts. Oh, and their will be cartoons too.
- Mardis Gras + Pop Up Artist Market: @contrastartisanales on Saturday afternoon will have makers and a Cajun low country boil from @skitorsbp
- Pop-Up Art + Pop-Up Chefs: Saturday night you can view pop-up art while enjoying pop-up dishes @bravewojtek (Polish), @loshermanoslocosatl (Colombian + Mexican Street Food) + @gutierraatl (vegan Mexican). Hosted by the @thebakeryatlanta in Poncey-Highland, please RSVP.
- Claire’s Does Cebuano Filipino: On Sunday, @claireskitchenatl is taking over @smoqn_hot_grill in Midtown with a menu of Cebuano Filipino food including Humba, Chop Suey, Beef Calderta and Pancit.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Grant park: Atlanta Pizza Truck
5:00pm | Eventide Brewing
EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)
11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee
SATURDAY
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (breakfast + cartoons)
9:00am – 11:00am – Mar 25 | My Parents Basement
EAV: Taste Tamil Nadu (South Indian Cuisine)
11:30am – 3:00pm | Qommunity
12:00pm | Argosy
Marietta: Baolicious (steamed buns)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Nom Station
Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino)
12:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
2:00pm – 8:00pm | Gate City Brewing Company
Chamblee: Skitor’s Boiling Pots (New Orleans Boiled Seafood)
5:00pm | Contrast Artisan Ales
Poncey-Highland: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), Gutierra (vegan Mexican), Los Hermanos Locos (Colombian + Mexican Street Food)
6:00pm | Former Highland Row Antiques
EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)
11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee
SUNDAY
Decatur: Crinkles by Nina (desserts), Baolicious (steamed buns)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Teahouse
Midtown: Claire’s Kitchen ATL (Filipino)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | SmoQ’n Hot Grill