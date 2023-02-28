The Atlanta Jewish Foundation is celebrating its community’s ability to invest and foster the Jewish legacy.

“The Atlanta Jewish community has a strong culture of giving, and the Atlanta Jewish Foundation is delighted to celebrate the growing number of people who have created a lasting legacy, ensuring that Jewish life remains vibrant in Atlanta, in Israel and around the world.” said Jori Mendel, chief foundation officer of the Foundation.

The foundation’s Grow A Legacy event will take place at the Congregation B’nai Torah on March 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Laurie and Michael Kogon and Beth and Gavin Brown will co-chair the event.

The program will feature conversation with authors Bernie Marcus and Catherine Lewis. They will discuss their books Kick Up Some Dust, Lessons on Thinking Big, and Giving Back and Doing It Yourself. The event will also honor other community philanthropists and professionals.

The Harold Grinspoon Foundation is the presenting sponsor of the event. The Foundation has a Life and Legacy program. The Atlanta Jewish Community has participated in that program for the past five years.

The program creates partnerships between the foundation and local agencies, synagogues and schools

To date, more than 500 local donors have made legacy commitments that will support the community with over $37.1 million in future gifts.

Worldwide, the Life and Legacy program has motivated more than 18,000 donors in 72 communities to commit more than $1 billion dollars to the Jewish organizations.

To register for the Grow a Legacy event, click here.