An adaptive reuse project was unanimously passed by Brookhaven City Council on Feb. 28 without fanfare.

The proposal to convert a seven-story office building at 3 Corporate Boulevard into 165 residential units had no public opposition. Council members voted yes without asking any questions.

Tellus Partners will make aesthetic improvements to the exterior of the building and create amenities including a dog park, volleyball court and pool.

This building at 3 Corporate Boulevard is being converted to 165 units of housing.

Brookhaven city staff supported the proposal, stating it aligns with the comprehensive plan.

“Buford Highway has been identified as an area to help house [Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta] staff due to its close proximity to the campus and a potential connection to cross I-85 via bridge or tunnel,” a memo from the city reads.

Councimember John Funny said he appreciates the property being redeveloped with greenspace fronting the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

While a commercial development in Lynwood passed Brookhaven Planning Commission on Feb. 1, it was deferred at City Council to give the developer time to “align” with residents.

Lynwood resident Marvin Laster said “everyone is in favor of a special area plan and we are looking forward to working with the developer to bring his plan closer and aligning to that.”

Councilmember Linley Jones said she isn’t typically in favor of deferrals. If the proposal fails now, it may be three to four years before a new project can be built.

“We ask the developers to bring their A-game when they come before city council, so that we consider [a proposal] once and the community has certainty,” Jones said. “There’s an opportunity for something productive to be done in the next 60 days. And I would just ask the parties to work hard to make that happen.”

A community meeting is being planned at Lynwood Recreation Center. The date has not been confirmed.

