The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is giving local high school musicians a greater platform with its Young Artists Concerto Competition.

The top three musicians from the fifth annual Young Artists Concerto Competition will be featured as soloists with the DSO, as well as receiving a cash reward.

Each student winner will perform with the DSO on March 21. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium at Georgia State University Perimeter College.

This year’s first-place winner is Kate Kim, a 16-year-old junior from Walton High School in Marietta.

Kim began playing violin at eight years old. She performs in the ASO Youth Orchestra and studies with the world-renown violinist Nadir Khashimov. At the March 21 concert, Kim will perform Tchaikovsky-Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, 1st movement.

Second-place winner Jihoon Kim is an 18-year-old senior at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee. He began playing cello in the eighth grade. He studies with ASO cellist Daniel Laufer. On March 21 he will perform Cello Concerto, 4th movement by Edward Elgar.

There was a tie for third place: Emma Burnsworth has been playing harp since she was eight. She has won several competitions and studies with Nella Rigell, Atlanta Ballet principal harpist. Burnsworth will perform 1st movement, Concerto for Harp and Orchestra in B-flat major, Op. 4 No. 6 by George Frideric Handel.

Chloe Park, a sophomore at Walton High School who studies with DSO flutist Lisa Mahoney, will perform the one movement Pastorale Fantaisie Hongroise by Franz Doppler.

The Cole Auditorium at Georgia State University Perimeter College is located on the Clarkston Campus at 3735 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston. For tickets or more information, call 678-891-3565 or click here.