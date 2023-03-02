This artist’s rendering shows the front of Fire Station 5 looking across Mount Vernon Road from Blandford Place. (Sandy Springs)

Ground will be broken on March 16 for Sandy Springs Fire Station 5 on Mount Vernon Road in the city’s northeastern panhandle.

City officials will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at 7800 Mount Vernon Road at 2:30 p.m.

The fire station will be a two-story structure of approximately 10,912 square feet. It will have a two-bay apparatus storage room, decontamination showers, gear wash and storage areas.

Fire Station No. 51 on Spalding Drive at Roberts Road currently serves the panhandle, with support from Engine 55, housed at the City of Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27 on Holcomb Bridge Road. Response time to reach some areas within this district can take from 10 to 15 minutes.

The new station is designed to blend in with the residential character of the neighborhood and will significantly reduce response times by as much as seven minutes.

Sandy Springs City Council awarded a construction contract of slightly more than $8 million to Cooper & Co. in September 2022. But that was rescinded after the contractor returned to the city in October asking for $8.8 million. The contract was put out for rebids with cost savings by Cooper & Co. and a second bidder, Reeves Young. Reeves Young submitted an $8.4 million bid and was awarded the contract on Nov. 15, 2022.