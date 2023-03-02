Courtesy Atlanta Community Food Bank

Thousands will gather in unity at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 39th annual Hunger Walk/Run on Sunday, March 12.

“In 39 years, our annual Hunger Walk/Run has raised over $12 million for hunger relief to make a difference for our neighbors in need,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We work through a network of nearly 700 community-based nonprofit partners to get food into the communities where it is needed. Demand for food assistance is rising again with over 200,000 families visiting our network each month. Among those families visiting a food pantry, we’ve seen an increase of 27% in the number of households reporting children in the family. To help feed those families, we are distributing an average 8 MM pounds of food every month.”

The family-friendly event kicks off at noon at 1 Backyard Way and is open to the public in-person or virtually. Participants can enjoy family-friendly activities including Atlanta’s best food trucks, a children’s play zone, live entertainment, appearances by 11Alive’s Chesley McNeil and Aisha Howard and a Zumba warm up led by Midday personality Jackie Paige of Majic 107.5/97.5. The Food Bank invites the community to register online or donate to the 39th annual Hunger Walk Run by visiting www.HungerWalkRun.org.