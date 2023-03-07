The Atlanta Bread at Perimeter Center offers two remote work meeting rooms for rent to its customers. (Atlanta Bread)

Atlanta Bread opened its newest location on Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center at Sandy Springs with a revamped interior aesthetic as it joins the shared workspace movement.

The new 2,600-square-foot bakery café features bright modern décor with 80 seats in the dining room and 40 on the outdoor patio, according to a press release.

The first Atlanta Bread opened in 1993, and it has been known for its sandwiches, soups, salads and fresh-baked breads.

The restaurant focuses on fast casual dining with an emphasis on delivering space to work remotely and to conduct small meetings. Two private meeting spaces (the “Rye Room” and the “Asiago Room”) are available to reserve for $15 per hour and accommodate eight to 10 guests. Each private room comes complete with everything needed to host a meeting including a 75-inch Samsung Smart TV with audio/visual technology, wireless connection and HDMI hook up, USB plug in, and whiteboard space.

Patrons can reserve available meeting rooms on-site or in advance by booking online or calling the restaurant. Once the room is reserved, guests can order catering ahead of time or upon arrival.

Atlanta Bread’s menu boasts a variety of handcrafted sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts, and all-day breakfast items. All bread (13 different varieties), pastries, and desserts are baked fresh daily at the restaurant. The beverage menu offers a selection of hot and cold beverages from fresh smoothies to lattes and cappuccinos to iced cold brews, soft drinks, juices and more.

The grand opening specials will be available through March 31. Four grand prizes will be available to win also, ranging from free food to VIP tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game.

Atlanta Bread in Sandy Springs is located at 6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 470-866-6530 or visit atlantabread.com.