Candace M. Stanciel

Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Candace M. Stanciel to serve as the city’s chief equity officer.

The senior-level cabinet position is responsible for ensuring that equity, social justice, diversity, and inclusion are at the core of an integrated strategy across all city departments, according to a press release.

“Our Administration has set ambitious goals for affordable housing, workforce training, early childhood education, youth engagement and a host of other policies designed to ensure our city’s prosperity is shared by all Atlantans,” Dickens said in a statement. “My vision for Atlanta is one with an expansive culture of equity—both in government throughout our city. Candace understands that improving the life outcomes of others improves the outcomes for all—that we are all interconnected. With her help, we can acknowledge and remove barriers faced by historically disenfranchised and underserved communities so that all of Atlanta can move forward.”

Stanciel joins the city from serving as the founder and principal at The Common Good Agency where she was lead consultant for government, higher education and non-profit organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Previous clients include the City of Boston, City of Decatur, Columbia University and multiple U.S. Congressional Offices.

She has also served as adjunct faculty at Emory University since 2020, teaching identity development and social change—a course advancing equity practice in the sustainable development field globally.

“Having called Atlanta home for more than 30 years, I can personally attest that we are all tied in a single garment of destiny. As Chief Equity Officer, I’m prepared to design policies and practices for a city that works for everyone. I’m excited to embrace this immense responsibility, and honored to join Mayor Dickens in moving Atlanta forward, together,” Stanciel said.

Stanciel has also served as director of event strategy and implementation at Morehouse School of Medicine, experiential marketing manager at United Way of Greater Atlanta and at the Office of the President at the University of Georgia. She also designed and lead the inaugural equity strategy for New Profit—one of the nation’s first venture philanthropy firms.

Stanciel earned a Bachelor of Arts, African-American Studies from the University of Georgia, and a Masters of Education, Student Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Her appointment is effective March 30.