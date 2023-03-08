Atlanta SMART Academy is adding a STEM lab as part of its growth. (Courtesy Atlanta SMART Academy)

Atlanta SMART Academy has announced that it is increasing the size of its school for the upcoming 2023/24 year.

The charter performing arts school — which teaches students in grades 5-8 — is expanding its Hightower Station facility from 20,000 square feet in size to over 30,000 square feet.

Patrice Meadows, the founder and principal of Atlanta SMART Academy, says that the extra space will allow the school to serve its students in more ways than before.

“The additional space will support our mission to expose our solutionists to arts education and experiences by adding specialty rooms, a STEM lab, custom studios for music, dance and theater, and an expansion of our multipurpose auditorium,” said Meadows.

Along with an increase in size, the school says that it will also increase student capacity, doubling the number of pupils it can teach.

“We are beyond thrilled to expand our footprint to serve more students in the community with personalized and caring instruction,” said Meadows. “Since opening in the fall of 2021 with 125 students, we have grown to 200 students this school year and will be able to accommodate up to 400 students next year.”

The tuition-free school — which focuses on teaching students about math, science and the arts — prepares students for high school by teaching them problem-solving skills and giving them independence over their learning.

For more information on Atlanta SMART Academy, head over to its website.