Credit: Supplied photo.

R&B singer Mary J. Blige is returning to Atlanta to host a four-day festival full of music, comedy, female empowerment and community building.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” said Blige.

The Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit will return to Atlanta on May 11 to 14.

An all-Black, female team led by Blige is producing the event.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women,” Blige said in a statement.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, May 11 with Robert Glasper at the City Winery.

On May 12, Blige will host a Hip Hop 50th Celebration at the State Farm Arena. The evening will feature special performances by Jodeci, Jeezy and DJ Drama.

R&B Night on May 13 will feature performances by Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Lucky Daye and Coco Jones.

A gospel concert at will be held at the Bank with performances by Sunday Service Collective on May 14. Followed by the Purpose Ball produced by Miss Lawrence, with a performance by Saucy Santana.

Finally, a Comedy Night Show at Tabernacle will conclude the festival. Erica Duchess will host the show with headliner Mike Epps. Additional sets will also feature Don’t Call me White Girl, Henry Welch and Navv Greene.

“The popularity and impact of the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit successfully showed how and why Black women are the blueprint for cultural relevancy and inclusion,” said Nicole Jackson, vice president of MJB Inc.

Program partners include Mielle Organics, CVS Health and Twitch. Presale tickets are on sale beginning March 8 with the code SOAW23. General on-sale begins Friday, March 10. For more information, click here.